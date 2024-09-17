Growing job mismatch ‘A major concern’

THE growing skills gap between fresh graduates and the demands of today’s job market remains a critical concern, particularly in labor-intensive industries.

To address this issue, a one-day forum titled “Education to Employment Pathways: Forging Strategic Alliances for Industry 4.0” was held at WaterWorld Hotel on Tuesday, Sept.17, 2024, bringing together representatives from the academe, the industry, and the government.

One proposed initiative during the forum involved selecting the top 50 graduating students from Mandaue City College’s (MCC) Business Administration program to undergo specialized training provided by the Philippine Business for Education (PBEd).

Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, who chairs the council’s committee on education, told reporters that as part of the initiative, PBEd, based in Manila, will bring instructors to the city to offer specialized classes for free.

This pilot project marks PBEd’s first initiative in the Philippines, and the changes are already being reflected in the business curriculum at MCC, which has been revamped to align with community and industry needs.

“Through this program, we’re laying the foundation for graduates to be equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to find employment quickly. We are ensuring that students are prepared for the digital age and that we are closing the gaps between education and employment,” Sanchez said.

Once the students complete the program, they will be placed in jobs through the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), he added.

MCCI president Mark Christian Ynoc told reporters that the city, known as the industrial hub of southern Philippines, faces significant challenges in aligning its workforce with the demands of its numerous factories and labor-intensive sectors.

Ynoc emphasized that the focus should not be on competing with larger colleges but rather on addressing the specific demands of the local business sector.

“The demand is not just growing — it’s transforming. In industries like AI, we’re seeing that 40 percent of jobs today may not exist in 15 years. Even in basic roles, such as drivers, there are skill gaps. The business sector is creating this demand and our educational institutions need to craft their programs accordingly,” Ynoc said.

The forum also stressed the importance of real-world experience for students while they are still in school. Immersions and hands-on training are key elements in preparing students for the workforce.

However, many schools lack proper facilities, leading to graduates who are unprepared for industry-specific challenges. As a result, companies have to invest additional resources in training and supervision, adding to operational costs.

“Sadly, we are moving in the opposite direction. Addressing this gap requires more training and dialogue to ensure these skills are incorporated into the curriculum,” Ynoc said.

“Vocational education could be a big help, as we are seeing a rise in unskilled workers, which is driving up costs,” he added.

Ynoc said the transformation of the industrial landscape through AI, automation and digitalization is seen as an opportunity to better prepare the local workforce for new market requirements.

This shift is critical for improving the employability of fresh graduates, equipping them with the skills needed to quickly enter the job market.

The forum was hosted by MCCI in partnership with the Public Employment Service Office, PBEd, and MCC.