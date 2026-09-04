Growing with Cebu: How SM City Cebu continues to drive everyday progress

At the heart of Cebu’s urban life, SM City Cebu has grown alongside the city it has served for more than three decades. More than a pioneering shopping center, it has evolved into the face of modern Cebu—a landmark that reflects the city’s growth, changing aspirations, and dynamic way of life.
Since opening in November 1993 as SM’s first mall outside Metro Manila, with a gross floor area of 158,432.51 sq m on a 19.7-hectare property, SM City Cebu has been part of Cebu’s transformation into a thriving center for business, tourism, culture, education, and modern living, growing alongside the aspirations of generations of Cebuanos.
Through strategic expansion and redevelopment over the years, the mall has grown to 377,967.12 sq m in gross floor area, with 414 long-term and 160 short-term tenants. It has continuously transformed its spaces, facilities, retail mix, and experiences to meet the changing needs of the community and keep pace with Cebu’s rapid growth.
From welcoming Cebu brands to expanding dining, leisure, lifestyle, and entertainment offerings to creating spaces for businesses, entrepreneurs, workers, talents, and organizations, the mall has helped shape the everyday experiences of a changing city.
Today, SM City Cebu continues to move forward through further expansion and redevelopment, strengthening its position as Cebu’s most-loved mall.
When SM City Cebu opened its doors in 1993, it introduced a new era of modern retail and leisure to Cebu, bringing shopping, dining, entertainment, and services together in one destination. Its growth continued with the opening of the North Wing in 2007, adding new retail, dining, lifestyle, and parking spaces and expanding the mall’s reach to a wider and more diverse market.
As Cebu developed, SM City Cebu also became a platform for major events, local talents, entrepreneurs, organizations, and community activities, becoming part of the everyday experiences attracting 200,000 in daily foot traffic.
Its evolution took place alongside SM’s broader expansion in Cebu for a maxed-out experience, including the opening of SM City Consolacion, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM J Mall, reinforcing Cebu’s position as a major regional lifestyle and commercial hub.
Beyond commerce, SM City Cebu has contributed to the city’s economic activity by generating employment and supporting a wider ecosystem of tenants, suppliers, service providers, contractors, entrepreneurs, and other businesses. Its spaces have provided opportunities for local enterprises, artists, performers, and organizations to reach wider audiences, while its partnerships and initiatives have contributed to the community and surrounding urban environment.
From entertainment shows and seasonal celebrations to cultural activities, community programs, and memorable gatherings, the mall has become a familiar venue for connection and shared experiences.
The mall also introduced the first IMAX Theatre in the Visayas & Mindanao. Through changing consumer lifestyles, SM City Cebu continued to adapt, reinforcing its role as a resilient and trusted part of Cebu’s urban landscape.
The mall is now entering another significant chapter through its ongoing redevelopment, transforming it into a more integrated urban destination. Currently, SM City Cebu has expanded its retail and dining spaces, outdoor and al fresco areas, a covered parking that can accommodate up to 3,680 vehicles & motorcycles, gardens, a modern chapel, the National University Cebu campus, and soon-to-open new office spaces at the tower building with 72,147.02 sqm leasable space.
National University Cebu opened in 2025, bringing new educational opportunities closer to the heart of the city, while the planned office expansion is set to add more leasable space, further strengthening Cebu’s business ecosystem.
The mall also provides a convenient public transport terminal, allowing shoppers, workers, students, and visitors to seamlessly connect to various parts of the city through readily accessible public transportation with the North Bus Terminal serving over 2000 passengers daily, while the nearby 400-room Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu further complements the destination’s growing mix of retail, business, education, hospitality, and lifestyle offerings.
Enhanced by new dining concepts, globally recognized brands, innovative attractions, and evolving lifestyle experiences, these developments demonstrate how SM City Cebu continues to provide a maxed-out experience that goes beyond traditional shopping.
After more than 30 years, SM City Cebu’s story is ultimately a story of growing with Cebu. From its pioneering opening in 1993 and the Northwing expansion in 2007 to its continuing transformation today, the mall has consistently adapted to how Cebuanos shop, work, dine, learn, celebrate, and spend their leisure time. Its most-loved brands, new experiences, community initiatives, economic contributions, and emerging retail, education, and business spaces continue to make it relevant to succeeding generations.
As Cebu moves toward an even more vibrant future, SM City Cebu remains committed to innovation, community, and connection—continuing to grow for Cebu, with Cebu, and with the generations that will shape the city’s future. As the face of modern Cebu, your most loved mall SM City Cebu looks ahead to more opportunities to evolve, create meaningful experiences, and contribute to the city’s continued growth. And with more exciting developments on the horizon, there is still so much more to come as SM City Cebu continues to shape what’s next. (SPONSORED CONTENT)