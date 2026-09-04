Growing with Cebu: How SM City Cebu continues to drive everyday progress

At the heart of Cebu’s urban life, SM City Cebu has grown alongside the city it has served for more than three decades. More than a pioneering shopping center, it has evolved into the face of modern Cebu—a landmark that reflects the city’s growth, changing aspirations, and dynamic way of life.

Since opening in November 1993 as SM’s first mall outside Metro Manila, with a gross floor area of 158,432.51 sq m on a 19.7-hectare property, SM City Cebu has been part of Cebu’s transformation into a thriving center for business, tourism, culture, education, and modern living, growing alongside the aspirations of generations of Cebuanos.

Through strategic expansion and redevelopment over the years, the mall has grown to 377,967.12 sq m in gross floor area, with 414 long-term and 160 short-term tenants. It has continuously transformed its spaces, facilities, retail mix, and experiences to meet the changing needs of the community and keep pace with Cebu’s rapid growth.

From welcoming Cebu brands to expanding dining, leisure, lifestyle, and entertainment offerings to creating spaces for businesses, entrepreneurs, workers, talents, and organizations, the mall has helped shape the everyday experiences of a changing city.

Today, SM City Cebu continues to move forward through further expansion and redevelopment, strengthening its position as Cebu’s most-loved mall.