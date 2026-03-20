Growth shifts south as VisMin rises

REAL estate developments across the Philippines are accelerating, with new projects, emerging regional developers, and expanding infrastructure driving growth beyond Metro Manila.

Jules Kay, managing director of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, said the Philippine property sector continues to expand as developers explore more regions and market segments.

“The last two years have actually been the biggest ever Philippines Property Awards in the whole of the 14 years,” Kay said during the national launch of the awards. “It’s growing every year—not just more properties, but more regions around the Philippines.”

He noted that while the market used to be heavily focused on Metro Manila, development activity is now spreading to areas in the Visayas and Mindanao as infrastructure and connectivity improve.

Cyndy Tan Jarabata, chief executive officer of Tajara Hospitality Group and chairperson of the awards’ judging panel, said the emergence of regional developers is helping reshape the country’s real estate landscape.

“In the early years, it was always the big conglomerates dominating the market,” Jarabata said. “But through the years we’ve seen boutique and regional developers grow and become major players.”

Among those cited were Cebu-based developers such as Cebu Landmasters and AppleOne, as well as newer entrants, including Johndorf Ventures, which started with economic and socialized housing before expanding into commercial and office developments.

Jarabata said regional developers are introducing projects that are more tailored to local communities rather than adopting “cookie-cutter” development models.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all approach,” she said. “Many regional developers craft projects that energize communities and respond to what local markets really need.”

Industry observers also pointed to rising demand for housing developments outside urban centers as developers expand township projects and integrated communities.

“Developers today think more about the community—what people will actually do there—not just the buildings,” Kay said.

Affordable housing

Affordable housing has also become a key segment in the Philippines, with developers creating communities designed to serve a broader range of income groups. Kay noted that the Philippines was among the first markets in the awards program to highlight affordable housing categories, a trend now being adopted in other Asian countries.

Despite global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions that could affect overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), Jarabata said the Philippine property sector remains resilient due to strong domestic demand.

“The Philippines has proven to be very resilient,” she said. “We do have a strong OFW market, but we also have a very strong domestic market that continues to drive housing demand.”

Infrastructure improvements—including upgrades in airports, ports, and transportation networks—are also helping open up new development areas, particularly in regional

centers such as Cebu, Clark, as well as emerging destinations across the Visayas and Mindanao.

Jarabata said expanding infrastructure and encouraging development in more regions will help decongest major cities while creating new opportunities for communities.

“With over 7,600 islands, there are still many areas where development can happen,” she said. “Part of our goal is to encourage growth beyond the usual locations.”

Organizers expect more entries this year for the awards as developers launch projects in new regions and expand into sectors such as township developments, hospitality, and industrial estates. / KOC