GRT takes 2 podium spots in Hoka Run

The Gealon Racing Team clinched two podium spots in the 16-kilometer category of the Hoka Trilogy Run Asia-Cebu Leg on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at the SM Seaside City, Cebu.

Prosecutor Hazel Caraballe proved once again that she is the fastest in her category with a time of one hour and 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, teammate Alex Cabando grabbed a third place finish in the seniors’ category after clocking in at 1:48.

Prosecutor Jill Ann Gealon, Limito Caraballe Jr. and Mikko Laguda, among the other members of the team, finished strong to beat their respective personal records for the medals and certificates.

Team manager Rey Gealon expressed his profound joy for the podium finishes, as well as satisfaction for the team’s overall performance. / PR from JBM