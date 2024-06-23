GSIS aids families of victims bus accident

THE Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) is providing claim benefits to the family of a deceased public school teacher from Paglaum Village Elementary School and injured colleagues due to a bus accident in Negros Occidental after returning from a team-building event on Sipaway Island, San Carlos City.

“The GSIS is committed to ensuring that their benefits are processed swiftly, offering relief during this difficult time,” said Wick Veloso, GSIS president and general manager.

Veloso said the dependents of the deceased teacher are eligible for various benefits such as death benefit, survivorship benefit, funeral benefit, and personal accident insurance benefit.

He added that injured teachers are eligible for medical reimbursement through their personal accident insurance. In addition, they may file for an employee’s compensation claim related to the accident.

“The GSIS is closely working with the Department of Education to ensure these claims are released promptly,” Veloso said.

The accident occurred as the bus, carrying mostly teachers from Paglaum Village Elementary School, was returning from a team-building event on Sipaway Island, San Carlos City. It overturned, injuring 32 teachers, according to the Bacolod City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

For inquiries on GSIS programs and claims, visit the GSIS website (www.gsis.gov.ph) or Facebook page (@gsis.ph), email gsiscares@gsis.gov.ph, or call the GSIS Contact Center at 8847-4747.