GSIS extends emergency loan to members, pensioners affected by Mayon volcano unrest, Cebu landslide

THE Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) offers its emergency loan program to affected active members, and old-age and disability pensioners working or residing in the province of Albay as Mayon Volcano’s activity intensifies, as well as in Cebu City due to a landfill landslide.

Affected members and pensioners may avail themselves of GSIS’s ongoing emergency loan granting nationwide until February 7, 2026.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has raised Mayon Volcano’s activity to Alert Level 3, requiring people near the area to already evacuate.

Meanwhile, the landfill containing garbage in Barangay Binaliw in Cebu City, eroded due to continuous rainfall.

The emergency loan aims to help affected members and pensioners address urgent financial needs arising from the calamities, including temporary displacement, loss of livelihood, and other related disruptions.

Eligible to apply are active members who are working or residing in Albay and Cebu City, are not on leave of absence without pay, have at least three months of paid premiums within the last six months, have no pending administrative or criminal cases, have no unpaid loans for more than six months, and have a take-home pay of at least P5,000 after deductions.

Old-age and disability pensioners may apply if at least 25 percent of their basic monthly pension remains after loan deduction.

New applicants may borrow P20,000 while those with existing may borrow up to P40,000 from which their balance will be deducted to get a maximum net amount of P20,000.

The loan is payable in three years with a low interest rate of six percent per annum and no processing fee. It is covered by a loan redemption insurance, which deems the loan fully paid in case of demise of the borrower, provided that loan payment is up to date.

For more information, interested parties may visit the GSIS website (www.gsis.gov.ph), follow the official Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Viber accounts, call the GSIS Contact Center at (02) 8847-4747, or email gsiscares@gsis.gov.ph. (PR)