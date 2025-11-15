GSIS launches digital claims platform

FILING for retirement benefits remains a struggle for many government employees because of the extensive paperwork required.

Today, that fear may finally be easing.

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has launched a fully automated, paperless claims system that allows retiring government workers to file and track their retirement and life insurance claims through the GSIS Touch mobile app.

For thousands of teachers, police officers, nurses, clerks, and other civil servants, it could mean an end to long lines and thick envelopes of documents.

Under the new system, government agencies are now required to electronically submit the service record, retirement date, and leave without pay certifications of employees at least 20 working days before they officially retire. This means retirees no longer need to handle the paperwork themselves — a change GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso said is long overdue.

“We want our retiring members to experience a smooth and worry-free transition,” Veloso said. “By shifting pre-processing to a digital workflow, retirees no longer need to submit paper documents.”

Veloso in a statement, said the shift to digital pre-processing removes the need for manual paperwork and speeds up benefit validation.

For many soon-to-retire employees, the biggest relief is the ability to manage everything from home.

Using the upgraded GSIS Touch app, inactive members can file their retirement, separation, and life insurance claims with secure facial authentication. They can also view tentative benefit computations and track their applications in real time.

Text and email alerts will inform members once their records are cleared and ready for processing. Approved benefits will be credited straight to their bank accounts — no more follow-ups, no more repeated visits to the GSIS office.

For government workers nearing retirement, especially those in far-flung towns, the new system offers something they rarely get from bureaucracy: convenience and dignity.

GSIS said the initiative supports its “Ginhawa for All” advocacy by making services faster, more transparent, and more accessible to members and pensioners nationwide.

The new online filing system applies to retiring members covered by Republic Act No. 8291 — people who spent decades serving the public and are now hoping for a retirement as calm as they once hoped it would be. / MVG