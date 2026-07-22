GSIS raises Megawide stake to 9.5%

STATE-RUN Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has increased its stake in Megawide Construction Corp. to 9.5 percent, strengthening institutional support for the listed builder as it expands its participation in government infrastructure, transport and socialized housing projects.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, Megawide said GSIS acquired a total of 111.94 million shares through a series of block transactions, bringing the pension fund’s holdings to 191.71 million common shares and making it one of the company’s major local institutional investors.

Megawide chairman and chief executive officer Edgar Saavedra said the investment reflects confidence in the company’s long-term strategy and its role in nation-building through public-private partnerships and government-led infrastructure programs.

He cited Megawide’s participation in the government’s expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, where the company is building socialized housing using precast construction technology, as well as transport-centric developments aimed at modernizing public transportation systems and improving commuter mobility.

The company said the GSIS investment follows its partnership with the state-run Pag-Ibig Fund, endorsed by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development to construct more than 7,000 socialized housing units under the expanded 4PH program.

Megawide said the investment also comes as it gains traction from its “4-D Strategy.” During the first quarter, the company posted a 24 percent increase in net income to P265 million, reduced short-term debt by about P7 billion, continued expanding its precast construction and transport-centric developments, and recently declared cash dividends of P0.45 per share.

Stockholders on record as of July 23 will receive the dividend on Aug. 7. The company also hinted at declaring another round of dividends before yearend. / KOC