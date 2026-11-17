THE Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has received 66,233 applications worth P19.81 billion for its residential solar energy loan program, reflecting strong demand for financing that could help government employees and pensioners reduce electricity expenses.

In a statement sent, as of Nov. 11, 2026, GSIS had credited P10.12 billion in loans, while another P57.17 million had been granted. This brings the total value of credited and granted loans to P10.18 billion. Applications worth another P87.37 million were being processed.

GSIS president and general manager Jose Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso said some borrowers reported reducing their monthly electricity bills from P5,000 to P7,000 to as low as P300 after installing residential solar panels.

For households previously paying P7,000 monthly, the reduction could translate to annual savings of as much as P80,400, before accounting for loan repayments and installation-related expenses.

GSIS launched the Ginhawa Solar Energy Loan (GSEL) in March 2026 to make residential solar installations more accessible to government employees and pensioners, while supporting the country’s shift toward renewable energy.

Under the program, qualified borrowers can access loans of up to P500,000 at an annual interest rate of five percent, payable over five years or 60 monthly installments, without service fees.

The financing package includes three years of insurance coverage for installed solar panels against fire, lightning, typhoons and earthquakes, subject to policy conditions. Loan redemption insurance is also included.

Applications are processed digitally through the GSIS Touch mobile application.

The GSIS Board of Trustees allocated P12.5 billion for the program, including P60 million for insurance coverage. The loan facility has also been extended to qualified GSIS pensioners.

The initiative comes amid concerns over the country’s energy security and exposure to extreme weather conditions, including El Niño, which can affect hydropower generation and increase electricity demand as temperatures rise.

Households with qualified solar installations may also participate in the government’s net metering program, allowing them to export excess electricity to the distribution grid in exchange for bill credits, subject to applicable requirements.

Veloso said the program aims to help members manage household energy expenses while encouraging the adoption of cleaner energy sources. / KOC