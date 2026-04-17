GSW brace for final test

THE Golden State Warriors spent the past month preparing for what they believed would be their reality — a play-in run where they would need to win two straight games just to reach the playoffs, an Associated Press report said.

Now, that scenario is playing out — and the Warriors say their job is only half done.

Golden State joins the Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, and Phoenix Suns in win-or-go-home games on Saturday, April 18, 2026 (PH time), as the play-in tournament wraps up. The Hornets will visit Orlando, while the Warriors travel to Phoenix, with the winners advancing to the playoffs.

“This is literally it,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “This is it.”

The Warriors kept their season alive with a dramatic comeback win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Trailing by 13 points, Golden State erupted for a 41-23 run in the final 9:49 to secure a 126-121 victory. The team knocked down six more three-pointers than the Clippers during that stretch, accounting for the final margin.

“That was fun,” said Warriors star Stephen Curry. “That’s what you live for, right there.”

Charlotte also advanced after beating the Miami Heat in a game that drew attention after LaMelo Ball was not called for a flagrant foul against Bam Adebayo.

Meanwhile, Orlando fell to the Philadelphia 76ers, who secured the No. 7 seed in the East and a first-round matchup with the Boston Celtics.

In the West, Phoenix lost at home to the Portland Trail Blazers, sending Portland into the No. 7 spot and a series against the San Antonio Spurs.

With Miami and the Clippers already eliminated, two more teams will see their seasons end Saturday.

“We’ve got to be ready,” Magic forward Paolo Banchero said. “I’ve got to be ready.”

This year marks Phoenix’s first appearance in the play-in tournament. Golden State is making its fourth appearance, while Charlotte is in for the third time and Orlando for the second.

Historically, the Warriors hold a 2-3 record in play-in games. The Magic are 1-1, the Hornets 1-2, and the Suns 0-1 as they chase a playoff berth. / LBG