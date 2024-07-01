GT CAPITAL appoints new CFO

GT CAPITAL Holdings Inc. (GT Capital/ GTCAP) announced the appointment of George Uy-Tioco, Jr. as its chief financial officer (CFO). Uy-Tioco, Jr. was the head of Corporate Finance of ING Bank N. V. Manila Branch from June 2021 to March 2024. Prior to this, he was the head of Mergers and Acquisitions of BPI Capital Corp. from 2013 to 2021. Uy-Tioco, Jr. has a proven, robust finance and investment background with over 25 years of experience in investment banking, asset management, business development and general management. Uy-Tioco, Jr. will assume the role of GT Capital CFO following the retirement of Francisco Suarez Jr. / PR