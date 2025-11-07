Guadalupe SK seeks probe into Monterrazas drainage, retention ponds

THE Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) of Barangay Guadalupe has passed a resolution calling for a full investigation on the Monterrazas retention ponds and drainage systems following the widespread flooding caused by Typhoon Tino.

In a Facebook post on Friday, November 7, 2025, Guadalupe SK chairperson Matt Estenzo said Barangay Resolution 25-145 was filed and approved en masse to urge the Cebu City Government, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCenro), and Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) to inspect the performance of all retention ponds in the Monterrazas development.

Estenzo pointed out that the flooding along Banawa Creek, particularly near MHAM College of Medicine and Bo’s Coffee Banawa, has reached waist-deep levels with “mocha-colored floodwater,” affecting homes that had not previously experienced flooding.

He noted that the creek connects to the Arrabal River in Mambaling and passes through Labangon and Tisa, which could explain similar floodwaters seen in those areas during the typhoon.

“We must act now before it’s too late. Padayon ta for a safer Guadalupe and Cebu City,” Estenzo said. (CDF)