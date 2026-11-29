BEFORE Danny hacked his live-in partner, Menchu, to death, he had an argument with her over the phone while he was on duty as a security guard in Barangay Poblacion, Liloan, in northern Cebu, on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026.

The couple was arguing about the alleged affair between Menchu, 43, and another man, police said. SunStar Cebu withheld the couple’s real names to protect the identities of their young children.

In the middle of the argument, Danny, 44, hung up the phone and left his post. He returned home in Purok Tubigon, Sitio Antonio, Barangay Jubay in the same municipality. After he arrived, he snatched Menchu’s phone and read the messages between her and her alleged lover.

“Ipakuha na imong giburos (Terminate your pregnancy),” read one of the messages quoted in the police report.

Police said Danny grew angry after reading the messages and looked for a bolo. He found one, attacked Menchu, a tutor at a private school in Barangay Yati, and slashed her neck.

Surrender

Danny left Menchu lying in her own blood and took the bolo with him. He went straight to the Liloan Municipal Police Station and surrendered.

Police said Danny admitted killing Menchu after he surrendered.

The attack happened shortly after 1 p.m. Menchu died at the scene. Two neighbors who witnessed the commotion fled in fear after seeing her lying on the floor.

Menchu and Danny had five children, one of whom had died. / AYB