Guard padlocked inside school

A FEMALE guard was trapped for nearly eight hours inside a public school in Lapu-Lapu City after a private claimant locked all entrances, effectively sealing off the campus on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

At least eight individuals claim ownership of the property where Abuno Elementary and High School is situated.

The 32-year-old guard found herself confined in the inner part of the campus after a certain Noel Alegres Cosep arrived around 9 a.m. Friday and padlocked the school’s three gates.

Cosep reportedly asked the guard to leave, but she chose to stay at her post as she was still on duty at the time.

School Principal Airene Godinez reported the incident to Pajac Barangay Captain Bonifacio Ompad Jr. and authorities at the local police station.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan visited the school during a Facebook Live session to help resolve the situation.

Chan criticized the private claimant, stating that the matter should have been settled with the City Government instead of detaining the guard and locking up the school.

Some claimants indicated they were open to negotiating a settlement for the property. However, Chan explained that without a court order mandating the City to pay, he could not act, especially given the existing documentation confirming the City as the legal owner.

Chan in a Facebook post said: “Adunay deed of donation duly notarized in 1966. Ug aduna pod council resolution duly signed by Mayor Mariano Dimataga. Karon ang mga heredero mo-claim sila sa yuta kay aduna silay dokumento na ikapakita nga silay tag iya. Ang DepEd ug Syudad aduna man pod dokumento nga ikapakita nga ang goberno na ang tagiya sa yuta, so dapat ipaagi og husgado aron mahukman kung kinsa ba jud ang tagiya dili kay ingon ani nga paagi nga padlockan. Aduna kitay husgado ang atong tahuron ug respitohon.”

(There is a deed of donation duly notarized in 1966, and there is also a council resolution signed by Mayor Mariano Dimataga. Now, the heirs are claiming the land because they have documents to show that they are the owners. The DepEd and the City also have documents proving that the government is the owner of the land, so this should go through the courts to determine who the rightful owner is, rather than using this method of locking it up. We have a court that we should respect and honor.)

Chan also questioned the legality of the locking of the gates, especially with the presence of the female guard working inside the school.

Proof of ownership

Marricar Endico-Ruñez, Department of Education (DepEd) Lapu-Lapu City attorney, showed supporting documents on Friday during the inspection that the Lapu-Lapu City Government is the owner of the lot by virtue of a deed of donation dated August 1966.

The supporting documents outlines that the lot was donated by a certain

Marciano Alegres.

Officials said the claimants should have filed a formal complaint instead of resorting to locking the gates.

Ruñez also stated that a case of grave coercion could be filed as one of the legal actions aside from the illegal detention of the female guard.

Barangay Captain Ompad confirmed in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Saturday, Nov. 2, that Cosep padlocked the gates.

“According to the female guard and CCTV footage, it was indeed Noel Alegres Cosep who locked the gates. He is one of the eight claimants,” Ompad said in Cebuano.

Ompad noted that the guard remained inside the school for nearly eight hours to secure the property and out of fear of losing her job since she was still on duty.

“She even had trouble with her lunch because she didn’t have a packed meal. Her husband brought her food, and the guard managed to call and pass it through the side,” Ompad added.

The guard was freed after Ompad decided to cut the chain on a small side gate in the presence of DepEd officials from the Lapu-Lapu

City Division.

Ompad also mentioned that the main gate’s chain remains intact and has not been opened.

“As of the afternoon of Nov. 2, the two padlocked gates remain unopened. I have barangay public safety officers monitoring the area,” he said.

SunStar Cebu tried to contact the Cosep family for comment via calls and text messages on Nov. 2, but had not received a response by press time.

Classes

Ompad said he is worried with classes on Monday, Nov. 4, fast approaching.

He said that it is still uncertain on what will happen on Monday but he is hopeful that by Sunday the main gates will be unlocked.

“Karon naka-padlock didto ang akong gikagul-an karon na by Monday. If tingklase na gyud, kato atong gamitun na agianan sa mga bata. Kung panic ang mga bata, delikado mag-stampede,” he said.

(Right now, my concern is that the gate is locked until Monday. If classes really resume, we will need to use that pathway for the children. If the children panic, it could be dangerous and lead to a stampede.)

“Ang katong common na main gate kung mahimo ma-open gyud to siya, until now wa gyud sila nihimo og aksyon bisag nihangyo na si Mayor Ahong,” he added. /DPC