Guardo: Sports center’s oval needs total repair

A TOTAL repair of the damaged track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) has been recommended by a local lawmaker.

Following his inspection of the track oval on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, City Councilor Jerry Guardo said repairs must be completed before the Sinulog next year.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has issued an ultimatum to the contractor, SBD Builders, demanding that repairs to the damaged track oval at the CCSC commence by the first week of November.

Failure to meet this deadline, he warned, could result in the termination of their contract and withholding of payment for the ongoing renovation project, which is valued at P52 million.

Guardo, chairman of the committee on infrastructure, said he will report his assessment to Garcia.

As installing a new track oval usually takes a month, Guardo the total repair must start this November.

The curing period, which usually takes two weeks, can be done in December, he added.

The councilor further said that SBD Builders informed him the materials had arrived and were awaiting Garcia’s approval to begin repairs.

The agreement between SBD Builders and Garcia only covered repairs on the damaged parts near the grandstand of CCSC.

During the executive session on last Oct. 30, Shaun Doherty of SBD Builders told the City Council that repairs were unnecessary for that section.

However, Guardo pointed out that the rubber in the rear portion had degraded.

“We cannot compromise for partial replacement,” he said.

Drainage

Guardo further said the drainage line of the track oval and the asphalt overlay beneath the rubber must also be inspected.

In a previous report, Doherty said the repair would be quick since it involves only a small portion of the track, around 300 to 400 square meters.

However, he added that SBD Builders will also be repairing 600 square meters on the grandstand side.

Doherty said that they have already experienced significant financial losses due to the repairs, but he has to proceed. / JPS