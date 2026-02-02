Guards return nearly P1M cash found in abandoned bag

BUILDING guards from the Civil City Security Unit assigned at the Mandaue City Sports Complex demonstrated honesty and professionalism after safely returning a body bag containing nearly P1 million in cash and several checks that was found unattended inside the facility on January 8, 2026.

According to building guard Renaldo Gerra, the bag was discovered around 5:10 p.m. while he and his fellow guards were conducting a routine roving inspection inside the sports complex, which was being used as a venue for Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) transactions.

Gerra said the area had already started to quiet down at the time because BPLO personnel were preparing to pack up after a busy day of processing business permits.

He said the bag appeared abandoned, prompting them to check it as part of standard security procedure.

Upon opening it, they were immediately surprised by the amount of money inside.

Gerra said the owner later explained that he had two belt bags and had removed one while signing documents and paying fees.

The bag was placed on the bench temporarily, but he accidentally forgot to retrieve it afterward.

“He said he placed the bag on the bench because he was signing documents and making payments. He forgot to take it back after finishing,” Gerra said.

Due to the large amount of cash inside the bag, Gerra said he and his fellow guards from the Civil City Security Unit decided not to leave it unattended and instead brought it to their office to ensure its safety.

He added that he immediately informed their superiors about the discovery.

“We decided to bring it to the office to make sure it was properly secured. I immediately called the office to report that we had found a bag containing a large amount of money,” he said.

Another guard, Dennis Mahilum, said they were guided by their responsibility as public servants in handling the situation.

“This is really part of our duty as public servants. Whatever our job is, we do it properly and we do not do anything wrong,” Mahilum said.

Mahilum admitted that he was alarmed upon seeing the amount of money inside the bag, which prompted them to double-check its contents and immediately notify their head.

Mahilum said they did not attempt to contact the owner because they had no information about his address or identity at the time.

Instead, they focused on securing the bag and waiting for the rightful owner to return.

The owner later arrived at the sports complex on his own and claimed the bag.

According to Mahilum, the owner said he did not expect the bag to still be there because he had already left the area.

“We were not able to contact him because we did not know his address. He returned because he suspected that he might have left the bag here,” Mahilum said.

Before releasing the bag, Mahilum said they strictly followed verification procedures by asking the owner to present identification and confirm ownership of the bag and its contents, in line with Civil City Security Unit protocols.

“I asked him for an ID and confirmed that the bag and its contents really belonged to him,” Mahilum said.

The bag contained bundled cash in denominations of P1,000, P500, P100, and P50, as well as several checks. Mahilum said the total amount of money was almost P1 million.

He added that the owner is a collector and that the money inside the bag did not belong to him personally.

The bag, described as a body bag, was successfully returned to its owner around 6 p.m., with all its contents intact. (ABC)