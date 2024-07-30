Guba Community Hospital opens doors to patients

GUBA Community Hospital, an extension facility of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), finally opened on Monday, July 29, 2024, after five years since its construction started.
Construction of the facility started in 2019, and it was first targeted to begin operation in 2022. Some setbacks, however, delayed the completion of its construction.
The hospital, which is located in Barangay Guba, Cebu City, was inaugurated on Monday following a blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros.
Also present during the ceremony were Cebu City Councilors Joy Pesquera, Francis Esparis, and Noel Wenceslao, and various medical practitioners including the Hospital's Medical Director Grace Valdez and Department of Health (DOH) representatives.
In his speech, Garcia mentioned his hopes for the newly renovated hospital, which include eliminating the hoax that the facility is a transfer station to other hospitals, and putting up an additional P20 million allocation by the Department of Health (DOH) for the construction of the building’s second floor.
The construction for the second floor is targeted to be finished by November or December this year. If built, the second floor can accommodate 10 more people.
The hospital currently has 50 medical personnel, including six doctors. It is licensed to cater to 10 patients a day – five for the Outpatient Department and five for the Emergency Room.
Garcia said the local government made it possible for the facility to operate by providing the necessary papers 28 days prior to the inauguration.
For her part, Pesquera said that the hospital will be soon called as the North District Community Hospital and will be operating as a Level 1 hospital, or an emergency hospital that will provide initial clinical care and management to patients requiring immediate treatment, as well as primary care on prevalent diseases.
Pesquera announced the donation of a Biomedical Refirgerator by DOH for the Guba hospital.
The medical device is capable of storing various biological samples in laboratory and clinical setting. (Fred Leander Baldos/VSU intern and Earl Kim H. Padronia)