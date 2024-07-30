Guba Community Hospital opens doors to patients

In his speech, Garcia mentioned his hopes for the newly renovated hospital, which include eliminating the hoax that the facility is a transfer station to other hospitals, and putting up an additional P20 million allocation by the Department of Health (DOH) for the construction of the building’s second floor.

The construction for the second floor is targeted to be finished by November or December this year. If built, the second floor can accommodate 10 more people.

The hospital currently has 50 medical personnel, including six doctors. It is licensed to cater to 10 patients a day – five for the Outpatient Department and five for the Emergency Room.

Garcia said the local government made it possible for the facility to operate by providing the necessary papers 28 days prior to the inauguration.

For her part, Pesquera said that the hospital will be soon called as the North District Community Hospital and will be operating as a Level 1 hospital, or an emergency hospital that will provide initial clinical care and management to patients requiring immediate treatment, as well as primary care on prevalent diseases.

Pesquera announced the donation of a Biomedical Refirgerator by DOH for the Guba hospital.

The medical device is capable of storing various biological samples in laboratory and clinical setting. (Fred Leander Baldos/VSU intern and Earl Kim H. Padronia)