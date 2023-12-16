Guess who’s back?

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama and his family flew in from Australia and headed directly to the Carbon Public Market where he and his wife, Malou, attended the Simbang Gabi along with other city officials early Saturday morning, Dec. 16, 2023, according to a post on the Cebu City News and Information Facebook page.

Rama was scheduled to return last Nov. 27 and reassume office on Dec. 1, but he extended his one-month vacation until Dec. 20 “at the most.”

Despite his absence, the mayor was never really gone, as he continued to hold his online program “Ingna’ng Mayor” to answer pressing issues. (PJB)