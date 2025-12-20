‘Gugma sa Pasko’ supports student families with Noche Buena packs

AS STUDENTS prepare for final exams and the holiday break, Mandaue City is launching the “Gugma sa Pasko” program to distribute Noche Buena food packs to households across the city.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced the initiative on Dec. 9, 2025, describing it as a response to families who may not have enough resources to prepare a Christmas meal. The City Government allocated P60 million from its General Fund for the program, making Mandaue the first local government unit in Cebu to implement this type of holiday assistance.

For many students in the city — especially those whose families are directly affected by rising food costs — the program may help ease household expenses during the holidays.

The City prepared 100,000 food packs, ensuring coverage beyond the 86,000 households identified through the 2023 Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS).

Each pack, valued at P600, contains 10 items typically used for Noche Buena, including spaghetti noodles and sauce, Chinese luncheon meat, fruit cocktail, cheese, sausage, and other canned goods.

Distribution will take place from Dec. 14 to 19 in several barangays, including Paknaan and Labogon. Households not listed under the CBMS will still have a chance to receive assistance through barangay-level validation.

For students, the initiative highlights how local government programs can directly affect their families and communities, especially during the holiday season when academic pressure and financial concerns often overlap.

Meanwhile, Toledo City is also conducting a similar effort, distributing 25 kilograms of rice per household from Dec. 10 to 18.

Kelsey Niña L. Dungog / Talamban National High School