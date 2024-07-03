Guidelines, calendar for SY 2024-2025 out

CHILD Development Centers will start the School Year 2024-2025 in August 2024 and end it in April 2025 as recommended by Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Council Advisory 7 Series of 2024, which was released on June 28, 2024.

This can also be adopted by Private Learning Centers (PLCs) as stated in the guideline.

Children aged 0 to 2 years will be enrolled in the Infant-Toddler Early Development (ITED) Program, three-year-olds will be placed in the Pre-Kindergarten 1 Program, and four-year-olds will join the Pre-Kindergarten 2 Program.

ECCD encouraged centers to conduct parent orientations to ensure the smooth implementation of early learning programs.

The government agency also urged the community stakeholders to participate in the Bayanihang Bulilit initiative, which is aimed at revitalizing Child Development Centers to ensure a conducive learning environment for children.

Regarding Covid-19 and other disease prevention, the ECCD advised centers to consistently observe minimum health and safety protocols.

Local government units (LGUs) are permitted to choose alternative forms of learning delivery, based on their assessment and specific situations such as center access and health or other emergencies. (Eva Joy Bugas, UP Cebu intern)