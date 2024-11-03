Guidelines for the 289th Feast of Nuestra Señora de Regla

AS LAPU-LAPU City gears up for the 289th feast day honoring Nuestra Señora de Regla (Our Lady of the Rule), the City Tourism Office (CTO) is implementing strict guidelines to ensure a safe and organized seaborne parade on November 12, 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know about participating in this significant event.

Special permits required

To take part in the seaborne procession, participants must obtain a special permit and an identification card (ID) from the CTO.

According to Garry Lao, head of the CTO, these permits are essential for accessing the designated route from Cordova to Muelle Osmeña in Lapu-Lapu City.

Registration Deadline: Interested participants must submit their registration forms by November 6. The CTO processes these permits at no cost.

Vessel capacity and safety measures

A private shipping company will facilitate the seaborne parade, carrying the revered image of Nuestra Señora de Regla.

While the vessel can accommodate 160 people, the Philippine Coast Guard has set a cap of 120 passengers -- 70 percent of the total capacity -- to ensure safety on board.

Strict Entry Policy: A “No ID, No Entry” policy will be enforced, meaning only those with the proper identification will be allowed to board the vessel. This measure is crucial, especially since the image of the Virgin is on board.

Distribution of IDs: The IDs will be allocated as follows:

40 IDs for the staff of Virgen dela Regla

20 IDs for representatives from Cordova

The remaining IDs will be reserved by the City Government.

Participation from local barangays

In a show of community spirit, all 30 barangays in Lapu-Lapu City are expected to participate, with each contributing five vessels to the procession. Barangays must declare the number of boats they will use and the number of people on board in their registration forms.

IDs for Participants: The tourism office will provide IDs for all registered participants to maintain order during the event.

Themed celebration

This year’s feast carries the theme: “Entrusting Ourselves to God through Fervent Prayer with Mary, Our Lady of the Rule,” reflecting the spiritual significance of the occasion. (SunStar Cebu)