Guidicelli calls for aid for Liloan typhoon victims

CEBUANO actor Matteo Guidicelli has called for help for residents affected by typhoon Tino in Liloan, Cebu.

On Instagram, the actor shared that his cousin has been visiting storm-hit areas to check on family and friends.

“This is Ground Zero in Liloan. A few days after the typhoon, my cousin @donikkofernan has been doing rounds to check up on family and friends, he went all the way here to visit family who survived this devastation. Only today has the local government arrived to help,” Matteo wrote.

He added that several areas in Cebu were heavily affected by floods, including Barangay Cotcot in Liloan.

“More than 100 lives were lost because of this typhoon. Barangay Cotcot is just one of the many communities shattered,” he said.

Matteo emphasized that water is the most urgent need.

“Right now, their most urgent need is WATER. That’s what they are pleading for. We need more attention. We need faster action. Government has to mobilize quicker in times like this. Please, let’s help our people in any way we can — by donating, volunteering, or simply amplifying their voices.”

He expressed gratitude that his loved ones survived but said rebuilding will be the hardest part. “We are grateful our loved ones survived… but now comes the hardest part: rebuilding.”

Matteo also reflected on long-term solutions: “But what’s next? We have an average of 20 typhoons a year. Are we finally going to build better, stronger infrastructure so our people are safer when the next typhoon hits? Or will greed and corruption continue and see our people suffer and die, with blood literally on their hands? Just a question to ask, and to think deeply about.’’ / HBL S