Guidicelli’s restaurant damaged in ‘freak accident’

MATTEO Guidicelli shared photos on Sunday evening, Feb. 8, 2026, of an incident involving his restaurant, Da Gianni Cucina Italiana, located at Westgate Molito in Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

According to Matteo, a vehicle rammed into the restaurant’s al fresco area, allegedly after losing its brakes, causing significant damage.

“At around 4 p.m. today, an incident occurred where a vehicle rammed into our al fresco area. We are grateful to share that no guests were injured. All guests had already left by around 1:30 p.m., so the area was clear at the time,” he wrote on Facebook.

Two staff members who were inside the restaurant near the pizza oven were immediately brought to the hospital for medical checks.

“Thankfully, there are no serious injuries and they are currently being taken care of,” he added.

Matteo also reminded the public to stay vigilant.

“No matter where you are, always stay alert. Watch your six! Awareness and prevention are essential. Above all, we thank the Lord. He truly kept my team safe today.” / TRC S