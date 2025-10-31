Guizo cemeteries on high alert

AUTHORITIES have intensified security and traffic management around the four cemeteries in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City for the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, and Sunday, Nov. 2, respectively.

These are the St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Cemetery, Mandaue City Municipal Cemtery, Manpark Cemetery and Grosmar Memorial Garden.

According to Maj. John Libres, the ground commander overseeing operations in the area, the situation inside the cemeteries remained relatively calm as of Friday morning, Oct. 31, with only a small number of visitors observed.

“So far, it’s still quiet inside the cemeteries with only a few people visiting,” Libres said. “The busier part is outside along the road where vendors have started setting up their stalls. We haven’t implemented the ‘no entry’

policy yet, so vehicles can still pass through, which causes minor traffic due to the unloading of goods and stalls being arranged.”

To ensure smoother traffic flow, Libres said the “no entry” scheme will take effect at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Vehicles will be directed to make a right turn toward the highway. Only vehicles carrying persons with disabilities (PWDs) will be allowed to enter cemetery premises, he added.

“For those visiting, we ask that you be dropped off outside. Only PWDs will be allowed entry by vehicle, but they must exit immediately after dropping off,” Libres explained.

He also reminded the public that cleaning and repainting of tombs are no longer allowed starting this weekend for safety reasons, as visitors are already coming in large numbers.

“They were already given time last week to clean and repaint their loved ones’ tombs,” he noted.

Authorities have also banned the entry of liquor, weapons, loud sound systems, cigarettes and children who collect used candles inside the cemeteries.

“There are four cemeteries here, each with two entrances and two exits,” Libres said. “We have a 24-hour deployment of personnel, along with barangay tanods from seven barangays acting as force multipliers.”

Libres said vendors have been assigned to specific selling areas to avoid blocking the flow of vehicles and pedestrians.

“We keep reminding them that they must stay within their designated zones. They were warned not to extend their stalls to the road,” he added.

He reported that on Thursday, Oct. 30, there was already a noticeable increase in visitors, while around 200 people were recorded visiting the cemeteries between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday.

“We expect more people to come later this afternoon before they head back to their provinces,” Libres said. “Usually, on the first day, there’s a big crowd in the morning, and it becomes lighter the next day as people start returning home.”

To bolster the security presence, additional personnel have been deployed from the Mandaue City Police Office and other nearby stations.

Libres assured the public that police and barangay forces are working around the clock to maintain order, safety and smooth traffic flow in Guizo throughout the Kalag-kalag observance. / ABC