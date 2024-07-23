Guizo fire victims: Cash aid not enough to rebuild homes

SOME fire victims in Mandaue City expressed concerns that the P10,000 cash assistance provided to homeowners is insufficient for house repairs and cannot finance rebuilding a new home.

Tabang Mandaue, a program of the Mandaue City government, distributed on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, cash assistance to the victims of a fire that broke out last July 19, affecting 91 families in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City.

Fifty house owners received P10,000 each, while five renters and 36 sharers got P5,000 each.

A resident of a house where the fire started, who requested anonymity, told SunStar Cebu on Tuesday that the assistance she received was insufficient. Although she received P5,000, and her mother, the homeowner, received P10,000, totaling P15,000, she said this amount was not enough to rebuild their home.

She also mentioned the additional burden of processing important documents and IDs destroyed in the fire.

Despite these challenges, her family is still grateful for the government’s cash assistance.

The fire victim added that she doesn’t know where her family will live after their 15-day stay (on Friday, Aug. 2) at the Guizo Elementary School ends. If they use cash aid for temporary shelter, they won’t have enough budget for food, but she’s thankful that the city is providing rice daily.

The City ensured access to water, electricity, and basic clothing for the victims.

However, she mentioned another pressing concern: the upcoming school term for her child, which requires purchasing supplies, uniforms and shoes.

Janet Palmero, another fire victim, shared that the P5,000 she will receive is a significant help for repairing a part of her house. Her home was not destroyed in the fire, but a section of the wall was damaged and needs replacement.

Palmero said recipients will need to carefully budget the money, especially given the high cost of building materials.

Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede told reporters that they are awaiting instructions from Mayor Jonas Cortes regarding the relocation of the victims, particularly as the new school term approaches.

Guizo Elementary School, currently housing the victims, will start face-to-face classes on Monday, Aug. 5, extended from the original July 29 date, to accommodate the temporary shelter needs.

Nessa Espina, principal of Guizo Elementary School, said that nine rooms are occupied by the fire victims. According to Espina, a Department of Education order states evacuation centers can only offer shelter for 15 days, after which normal school operations must resume.

The school will implement modular classes for kindergarten and Grades 1 to 5 starting July 29, while students in Grade 6 will continue with face-to-face classes since their rooms remain unused.

Last July 20, Mandaue City Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Quano-Dizon, with assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, distributed immediate relief goods, including food packs, towels, sliced bread, and milk.

Dizon assured barangay officials that she would provide additional cash assistance to homeowners, renters, and sharers. / CAV