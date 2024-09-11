Guizo JOs face recurring salary delays

MORE than 30 job order (JO) employees in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City, have reportedly experienced delays in receiving their salaries since early 2023, with some receiving salaries only every two months.

Guizo Barangay Captain Jesus Neri revealed this information during a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

The issue reportedly began when City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan assigned the barangay’s then-first councilor, Warley Capacite, as the signatory for the daily time record (DTR) of JO employees, replacing Neri as the approving official.

After the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in October 2023, Neri was reelected as barangay captain. Capacite did not run. Her husband, Arnulfo, ran and won, ranking first among the winning candidates.

Three JO employees, including two garbage truck drivers and a collector, have formally complained to Neri’s office about their delayed salaries.

Neri said he was no longer permitted to sign the DTR for the barangay’s JO employees starting in February 2023, without being informed of the reason for this change.

The situation escalated in early September 2024 when the City recalled two garbage trucks assigned to the barangay, citing alleged violations of waste management regulations.

‘Political harassment’

Neri characterized these actions as political harassment, claiming the barangay had been unfairly stripped of its authority.

According to Neri, when JO employees finally receive their salaries, they are often only paid for one month, even if they had gone without pay for two months. He reported that delays had occurred three times this year alone.

One complainant, garbage truck driver Antonio Abellanosa, reported working as a JO employee for over a year with frequent salary delays. Another complainant, Arjay Sefarin, stated that his working days had been reduced from 24 to 18 days per month.

City Administrator Calipayan, in a separate interview, attributed the delay to the payroll processing timeline, which can take up to three to four weeks.

He denied claims of unfair treatment, stating that JO workers receive P435 per day and that the 24-day work schedule was agreed upon by the City and the employees.

Neri plans to seek assistance from Mandaue City Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Quano Dizon in requesting a new garbage truck for the barangay following the City’s decision to recall the existing trucks. / CAV