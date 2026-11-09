Gullas takes helm of Mactan airport authority

THE Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) has a new general manager after lawyer Jarred Alexander Gullas took his oath on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.

Gullas took his oath before Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon and Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Secretary Philip Lo.

Before his appointment, Gullas was a member of the Presidential Management Staff, which provides technical assistance to the Office of the President.

Outgoing MCIAA general manager and chief executive officer (CEO) Julius Neri Jr. told SunStar Cebu in a message that he would no longer be connected with the authority in any capacity starting Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Neri was first appointed MCIAA general manager by then President Rodrigo Duterte in July 2021, replacing Steve Dicdican.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. named him acting general manager in July 2023, also appointing him CEO and a member of the authority’s board of directors.

In November 2023, Marcos reappointed Neri as general manager and CEO, with a seat on the board.

Awards

During his leadership stint at MCIAA, the airport won awards, including consecutive Airport Service Quality Customer Experience Awards from Airports Council International (ACI) in 2025 and 2026, placing it among Asia-Pacific’s best airports in the category for facilities handling five million to 15 million passengers.

The airport received its latest recognition at the ACI Airport Experience Summit 2026 in Istanbul, Turkey and advanced to Level 3 of ACI’s Airport Customer Experience Accreditation, becoming the first and only Philippine airport to reach that level, according to MCIA.

The awards are based on passenger surveys, while the accreditation assesses how airports manage and improve the passenger experience.

Both awards came under Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports, which took over airport operations in 2024 and credited its partnership with MCIAA and government agencies for improvements at the facility.

Before becoming general manager, Neri had served on the MCIAA board as a private sector representative beginning in December 2016. He is also the former president of SunStar Publishing Inc. / DPC