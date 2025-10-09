Gullas Tennis Cup returns, attracts elite youth players

THE Gullas Tennis Cup is making a strong comeback, drawing some elite youth players to compete in the four-day tennis tournament.

The 24th Gullas Tennis Cup will run from Oct. 17 to 20, 2025, at two venues — the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club and at the Citigreen Tennis Resort.

“The Gullas Cup, through the years, is one of the most sought-after and awaited tournaments,” said John Pages, one of tournament’s founders. “We want to bring it back and showcase some of the country’s top players.”

The Gullas Tennis Cup was founded by the late Cebu Congressman Jose “Dodong” Gullas, Johnvic Gullas, Pages, and Fritz Tabura in 1995.

The 24th Gullas Cup is a Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) Group 2-ranked event. It is the largest Philta-sanctioned tournament outside Metro Manila.

“They are catching up (rankings) for international tournaments next year. They are eager to join, especially the players from the Visayas and Mindanao areas,” said Jun Tabura, one of the event’s organizers.

Female ranked players joining the tournament are Girls 12-and-Under No. 5 Ethan Nadine Seno and 14-and-Under No. 5 and 16-and-Under No. 10 Kathlyn Bugna.

Among the boys ranked players participating are 12-and-Under No. 6 Everett Pete Niere, 12-and-Under No. 7 Thirdy de Juan, 12-and-Under No. 8 James Andrio Estrella, 14-and-Under No. 7 Xian Wynn Calagos, and 18-and-Under No. 4 Juvels Velos.

The tournament features nine age categories: 10-and-under Unisex, 12-and-Under Boys, 12-and-Under Girls, 14-and-Under Boys, 14-and-Under Girls, 16-and-Under Boys, 16-and-Under Girls, 18-and-Under Boys, and

18-and-Under Girls.

The 23rd edition of the Gullas Tennis Cup was held seven years ago back in 2018.

The 24th Gullas Tennis Cup will be held in honor of two of its late founders, Dodong Gullas and Fritz Tabura.

Over the years, the Gullas Tennis Cup has produced elite players such as Jacob Lagman, Fitzgerald Tabura, Sally Mae Siso, Oswaldo Dumoran, Jana Pages, Nino Siso, James Dumoran, Anday Alferez, and Australian Open junior doubles champion Niño Alcantara. / EKA