Gumabao, Takahashi reportedly split

TALENT manager and vlogger Ogie Diaz said on his Facebook page “Showbiz Update” that actor Marco Gumabao and Yukii Takahashi have ended their relationship.

“Sa kasamaang palad, wala na sila ngayon. Hiwalay na. Masalimuot eh. Kahit alam natin yung rason, hindi naman natin para i-public dito. Dapat sila na ang sumagot, bilang pag-respeto sa kanila,” Diaz said.

He added that the situation was complicated but declined to provide further details.

Rumors about the couple first surfaced on social media last month. They later shared photos of their beach outings and jogging sessions.

Gumabao was previously in a two-year relationship with actress Cristine Reyes. / TRC S