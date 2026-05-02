Gun ban imposed in Cebu for Asean Summit 2026

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) will suspend all Permits to Carry Firearms Outside Residence (PTCFOR) and enforce a total gun ban in selected areas starting Monday, May 4, 2026, as part of heightened security for the 48th Asean Leaders’ Summit, following the directive of PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

The gun ban will take effect from 12:01 a.m. on May 4 until 11:59 p.m. on May 11, covering the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and the entire province of Cebu.

The suspension also includes permits for transporting firearms, as well as those issued to gun clubs, manufacturers, dealers, and repair services. Permits related to explosives and explosive materials are likewise suspended. Authorities will also close firing ranges and halt the manufacture and sale of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices during this period.

Only uniformed personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and other authorized law enforcement agencies performing official duties will be allowed to carry firearms.

PRO 7 Acting Director Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad said the measure is part of intensified security efforts under Enhanced Managing Police Operations, in coordination with the AFP and other agencies.

He emphasized that the gun ban is a proactive step to ensure a safe, secure, and orderly Asean Summit, and called on the public for understanding and full cooperation.

Authorities also urged residents to remain vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station. (AYB)