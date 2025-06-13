Gun ban nets 429 arrests, 448 firearms

MORE than 429 people were arrested by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) for violation of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban enforced from January 12 to June 11, 2025.

Data from the Regional Election Monitoring Action Center (Remac) shows Central Visayas police launched 424 gun ban operations that led to the arrest of the individuals.

Police also seized 448 firearms, three explosives, and 1,251 bullets of various calibers.

This came after police across the Philippines enforced the Comelec gun ban and tightened security for the May 12, 2025 National and Local Midterm Elections.

The confiscated firearms were taken from 14 checkpoint-based apprehensions, 242 police response and patrol operations, 103 anti-illegal drug operations, 10 gun buy-busts, and 55 other law enforcement operations.

Of the seized firearms, 431 were low-caliber, three were light weapons, and 11 were “paltik” or improvised firearms.

Region-wide, the PRO-7 set up 41,969 Comelec checkpoints including 10,476 spot mobile checkpoints, 5,457 border control points, 3,431 joint AFP-PNP checkpoints, and 22,605 strategic checkpoints.

PRO-7 Chief Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan said the extensive deployment of PNP and AFP personnel played a major role in achieving zero election-related incidents across Central Visayas.

“The successful conclusion of the Comelec gun ban in Central Visayas reflects our full commitment to the Chief PNP’s call for safe and peaceful elections,” said Maranan.

“Our personnel, alongside our AFP counterparts and the Comelec, worked tirelessly to safeguard the democratic process and prevent violence. The arrest of 429 violators and the seizure of 448 firearms are the results of coordinated, determined, and proactive policing,” he added. / AYB