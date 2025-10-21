Gun-for-hire member arrested in Mambaling

A MAN reportedly belonging to a gun-for-hire group, who was the subject of an alarm for being armed, was arrested by the Mambaling Police Station around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, October 21, 2025, in Sitio Alaska Proper, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Neal Alferez Cabije, a resident of the same area.

Recovered from his possession was a .38 caliber revolver without a serial number, loaded with two bullets.

Police received a phone call reporting an armed man in the area.

Responding immediately, personnel from the Mambaling Police Station led by Police Chief Master Sergeant Journey Fuentes, under the supervision of Police Major Michael John Arandia, went to the scene and apprehended the suspect.

Upon inspecting his bag, police found the firearm, which the suspect claimed he carried for self-defense.

However, a background investigation revealed that Cabije is a member of a gun-for-hire group, several members of which have already been arrested.

The suspect will face charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, for illegal possession of firearms. (AYB)