‘Gun-for-hire’ nabbed in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City

A SUSPECTED suspected gun-for-hire allegedly involved in several shooting incidents in barangays Sawang Calero and Suba in Cebu City was arrested by the operatives of Labangon Police Station at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2024, in Sitio Lutaw-lutaw, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

The accused, 25-year-old John Lloyd Mahusay of Sitio Wakwak, Barangay Sawang Calero, is listed by the police as the third most wanted person in the Central Visayas.

Judge Alexander Acosta of Regional Trial Court branch 9, Cebu City, issued the arrest warrant for Mahusay on July 18, 2024, in connection with his murder case.

No bail has been granted by the court for Mahusay’s temporary liberty.

Police Major Eraño Regidor, the chief of the Labangon Police Station, said that Mahusay is a noted drug personality who also functioned as a hired gun to get rid of people who owed money for drugs. (AYB, TPT)