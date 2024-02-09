Gun-for-hire suspect nabbed for illegal possession of firearm in Mambaling

A GUN-FOR-HIRE suspect was arrested for illegal possession of firearm in Sitio Ibabao, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, around 6 a.m. on Friday, February 9, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Reynaldo Frizas, 31.

Police Lieutenant Loreto Tuliao, the deputy chief of Mambaling Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that they arrested the suspect after receiving information from the residents that he was carrying a gun.

Frizas yielded a .22 revolver with two live rounds.

According to Tuliao, they are currently investigating reports that the suspect was also responsible for several shooting incidents in Mambaling.

Frizas said he just borrowed the handgun from his friend for self-defense.

It is said that Frizas is paid between P25,000 and P30,000 for every person that he kills, but he denied this. (With TPT)