Gun law reforms pushed after fatal Tacloban school shooting

STRONGER laws on responsible gun ownership are being sought by Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla, who said existing regulations contain gaps that limit authorities from holding firearm owners criminally liable when their weapons are used by others in deadly crimes.

The call came as authorities moved to prevent copycat attacks following the fatal shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City on Monday, June 22, 2026. Police foiled an alleged school attack plot by a 14-year-old student in Leyte, while local governments in Cebu, including Mandaue City, Daanbantayan and Lapu-Lapu City, tightened campus security through increased police visibility, bag inspections, use of metal detectors and other safety measures.

The Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 also inspected schools in Cebu City and ordered stronger coordination with school officials to protect students and school personnel.

In a press conference at Camp Crame on Thursday, June 25, 2026, Remulla pointed to what he described as “infirmities” in the current laws exposed by the Tacloban school shooting where two minors, aged 14 and 15, were involved.

Gun ownership review

According to Remulla, current laws impose only limited liability on gun owners whose firearms are used by unauthorized individuals, even in cases that result in loss of life.

“I notice a few infirmities of the law, which I will recommend Congress to revise. There are millions of gun owners in the Philippines, but the culpability of gun owners is very limited. In the Tacloban incident, if the gun belongs to a private owner, the owner faces only civil liability and no criminal liability. I believe that every gun owner has a corresponding responsibility to properly secure and safeguard their firearm,” he said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

“In the case of the 14-year-old who used the service firearm of a police officer, the only charge is malversation. Under the law, there is no criminal liability for the gun owner. But for me, there should be. If you own a firearm, you have the responsibility to secure it and ensure that no one else can access it,” he added.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government chief urged advocates of responsible gun ownership to work with the government in crafting amendments that would introduce stronger accountability measures.

Remulla’s proposal includes revisions to the implementing rules and regulations governing firearm ownership. He also calls for criminal penalties for negligent handling, illegal transfer, or unauthorized use of licensed firearms, saying stronger safeguards could help prevent similar incidents.

Copycat threats monitored

Remulla also urged lawmakers to revisit the country’s juvenile justice framework, saying some minors are aware of the legal protections available to them. Rather than lowering the age of criminal responsibility, he said lawmakers should examine a child’s awareness and intent.

He described the Tacloban tragedy as “preventable” and extended sympathy to the victims’ families.

The DILG secretary also disclosed that authorities tracked a social media post threatening a mass shooting or stabbing at Tolosa National High School in Leyte to a 14-year-old Grade 10 student. The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group traced the multiple Facebook accounts used to spread the threats. The Department of Social Welfare and Development interviewed the minor, who could not face criminal charges because of her age. Authorities said there was no evidence of an organized attack or access to firearms, although they believe she may have been influenced by the Tacloban shooting.

Remulla said the student was also an avid player of GoreBox, the same game allegedly played by one of the Tacloban suspects. He urged parents to monitor their children’s online activities and appealed to the public to report threats through the 911 emergency hotline, citing the swift police response that helped limit casualties during the Tacloban attack.

Cebu schools tighten security

The Tacloban shooting also prompted local governments across Cebu to strengthen school security. Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano ordered an overhaul of security measures, including expanded police deployment, mandatory bag inspections and the possible purchase of additional metal detectors for public schools. The Mandaue City Council also directed the local school board to craft long-term policies to improve campus security while coordinating with private schools.

In northern Cebu, Daanbantayan Mayor Gilbert Arrabis Jr. issued Memorandum 2026-020 directing heightened police visibility, routine bag inspections and closer coordination between schools and the local police. Lapu-Lapu City also ordered stronger security through vehicle passes and biometric registration, while Dumanjug enforced a ban on cellphones during class hours as part of its school safety measures.

For his part, Police Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad, chief of Police Regional Office 7, inspected security measures at Cebu City Science High School and Abellana National High School, directing officers to maintain a strong presence, conduct regular monitoring and coordinate closely with school officials. Barangay tanods and other force multipliers have also been mobilized to help prevent a repeat of the Tacloban shooting, which killed three students and injured 20 others. / TPM, ABC, AYB & VEEJAY CATADMAN, UP INTERN