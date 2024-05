THE Talisay City police arrested an armed man in Sitio Manguilamon, Barangay Jaclupan, Talisay City, Cebu, at around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Police identified the suspect as a certain Jessie, 45, a resident of the said place.

Seized from the suspect were government model.45 automatic Colt pistol, a gun silencer and a plastic sachet containing alleged shabu.

The police conducted the raid after receiving information from a concerned citizen that Jessie possesses a gun. (DVG, TPT)