Gun threat suspends Talisay classes

TALISAY City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. strongly condemned a gun threat directed at a local high school, prompting the suspension of classes in two public schools on Monday, July 6, 2026.

The threat stemmed from a now-deleted Facebook post by a user identified as “Zane Bacalso,” who allegedly threatened to bring a firearm onto a school campus.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Sunday, July 5, 2026, Gullas said he had mobilized law enforcement agencies and coordinated directly with the Department of Education (DepEd) Talisay City Division to implement safety measures and conduct an investigation.

The class suspension covers both Talisay City Elementary School and Talisay City National High School while authorities trace the origin of the post.

Gullas also warned individuals who use anonymous accounts to spread threats, stressing that the City Government will pursue legal action against those responsible.

“To anyone who thinks hiding behind a fake Facebook account makes you untouchable, ayaw mo’g salig nga lisod ka ma trace (don’t think that you are hard to trace),” Gullas said. (Veejay Catadman, UP Cebu intern)