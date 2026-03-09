Cebu

Gunfire reported outside Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home; suspect arrested

Gunfire was reported outside the Beverly Hills home of pop superstar Rihanna on Sunday afternoon, according to a BBC News report published March 9, 2026.

Police later located a suspect — a woman in her 30s — who allegedly stopped outside the property, fired several shots from a vehicle and fled the scene.

Authorities later found the car about eight miles away and took the suspect into custody. No injuries were reported, and investigators said the singer was inside the home at the time of the incident. / JMT S

