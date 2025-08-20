'Gunrunner' nabbed in Catmon

A SUSPECTED gunrunner was arrested by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)–Cebu City Field Unit on Tuesday morning, August 19, 2025, in Sitio Bigo, Barangay Flores, Catmon town.

The suspect was identified as Giovani Poro Cinco, alias “Baning,” 47, a resident of Sitio Bigo.

Recovered by CIDG operatives, in coordination with the Catmon Municipal Police Station, were a .45-caliber pistol, a 9mm pistol, three magazines, and several rounds of ammunition.

The CIDG–Cebu City Field Unit implemented the search warrant issued by Judge Ma. Josefa Pinza-Ramos, executive judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 90 in Danao City, for violation of Section 3(V) in relation to Section 28(A) of Republic Act 10591.

According to one CIDG Central Visayas personnel, they received information from a trusted source that the suspect had been selling firearms to customers without authorization or license from the government.

It was reported that many individuals would go to the suspect’s house to purchase firearms.

After receiving the report, authorities immediately placed the suspect under monitoring and surveillance.

When it was confirmed that the report was true, CIDG 7 applied for a search warrant from the court, which was granted on August 15, 2025.

The suspect is currently detained at the CIDG–Cebu City Field Unit custodial facility and is set to face charges before the Danao City Prosecutor’s Office. (AYB)