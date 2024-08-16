Guro aims for glory against Zamorano in WBC Silver title clash

WOMEN’S International Boxing Association (WIBA) atomweight champion Norj Guro braves into enemy territory again to attempt to win another belt.

Guro, this time, guns for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver minimumweight strap against undefeated Mexican up-and-comer Camila Zamorano on Sept. 28 in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

“(This is the) other girl’s hometown but Norj has a very good chance to win,” VSG Promotions promoter Gary Connolly told SunStar Cebu.

The 34-year-old Guro is one of the best Filipina fighters right now. She won the WIBA atomweight crown via unanimous decision over Thai Phunnakran Karnjanawong on May 30, 2024 in Thailand.

Guro is currently setting camp at the Noy Pacing Flores Boxing Academy in Mandaue City under the guidance of renowned Cebuano trainer Brix Flores.

Zamorano, on the other hand, is a promising Mexican fighter who is rapidly making a name for herself. This year alone, she has already secured three victories, defeating Karla Lechuga Alvarado, Karla Sanchez Barrera, and Melanie Sarmiento Minor. Her impressive performance is a testament to her skill and determination in the ring.

If Guro wins this fight, it’ll be her fourth belt after previously winning the WBC Silver and WBC Asia atomweight titles.

Guro, who is ranked No. 10 by the WBC in the atomweight division, has 13-8-1 win-loss-draw record with four knockouts, while Zamorano is 9-0 with a knockout.

Also seeing action in the same show is world-ranked Jayr Raquinel.

Raquinel faces Yahir Frank for the vacant WBC Silver super-flyweight belt.

He has his eyes set on a world title shot. He’s currently ranked No. 6 by the WBC and No. 13 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

Raquinel is coming off an impressive second-round stoppage of former world title challenger Komgrich Nantapech, while Frank is fresh from a unanimous-decision victory over 19-year-old prospect Bairon Rodriguez.

Raquinel is 16-2-1 with 13 knockouts, while Frank is 17-0 with 12 knockouts. / EKA