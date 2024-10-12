Guro relies experience Vs. Zamorano

NORJ Guro will bank on her experience and skills to overcome the difficult challenge of fighting an undefeated young Mexican prospect in enemy territory.

Guro faces a stiff test against 16-year-old phenom Camila Zamorano in a World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Atomweight title fight on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Hermosillo, Mexico.

“Experience will be a huge advantage for her against her opponent,” Guro’s trainer Brix Flores told SunStar Cebu. “We will fight inside because we will be at a disadvantage from a distance because her opponent has a longer reach. I won’t pressure Norj to knock out her opponent. We’ll just follow our game plan.”

Guro and Zamorano both made weight identically at 102 pounds.

The 34-year-old Guro, one of the Philippines’ best female fighters, is coming off a huge win over Phunnakran Karnjanawong last May 30 to win the Women’s International Boxing Association’s Atomweight strap in Thailand.

Guro has tons of experience and has fought some of the best in her division, the likes of world champions Yessica Chavez, Nao Ikeyama and Yuko Kuroki.

“I know they developed her (Zamorano’s) right straight because Norj is a southpaw. But we also have a surprise for them,” Flores said.

Zamorano just made her pro debut last year. She has been impressive so far, winning all her fights. However, Zamorano hasn’t fought an opponent with as much experience as Guro.

Zamorano won all three of her fights in 2024, defeating Karla Lechuga Alvarado, Karla Sanchez Barrera and Melanie Sarmiento Minor.

Guro is 13-8-1 with four knockouts, while Zamorano is 9-0 with a knockout.

Meanwhile, world-rated Jayr Raquinel is also seeing action in the same card against Yahir Frank for the vacant WBC Silver super flyweight belt.

Both Raquinel and Frank had identical weights of 115 pounds.

Raquinel is ranked No. 10 WBC, No. 12 by the International Boxing Federation and No. 15 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Frank, in the meantime, is rated No. 9 WBC and No. 14 WBO.

Raquinel is 16-2-1 with 13 knockouts, while Frank is 17-0 with 12 knockouts. / EKA