Guro, Rivas back at NPF Boxing Academy

FILIPINA fighters Norj Guro and Carleans Rivas will be back at the Noy Pacing Flores (NPF) Boxing Academy in Mandaue City to train under the guidance of famed Cebuano boxing trainer Brix Flores.

Guro and Rivas will have an exhibition bout on Feb. 4, 2024 at the NPF Boxing Academy.

Guro hasn’t fought for over a year since losing to Riyuna Yoshikawa in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) Women’s Asia-Pacific minimumweight belt in Japan on Nov. 27, 2022.

Guro had an impressive run from 2017 to 2022, wherein she won five of her fights. The highlight of that run was a split decision win over Denise Castle, in which she captured the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Women’s atomweight belt in Dubai.

Guro is 12-8-1 with four knockouts.

Guro already arrived in Cebu and had sparring at the Big Yellow Boxing Gym on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Rivas, on the other hand, who’ll be arriving this week, is on a four-year hiatus. She last fought in a world championship fight in 2020. She lost to International Boxing Federation (IBF) Women’s minimumweight champion Yokatsa Valle by a sixth round stoppage in Costa Rica.

Rivas is 8-7-4.

Guro and Rivas are two of Filipina fighters that are being handled by VSG Promotions of Aussie Gary Connolly.