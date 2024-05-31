Guro, Rivas win WBA world titles

FILIPINA warriors Norj Guro and Carleans Rivas are the Philippines’ newest world champions after snagging Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) world titles on May 30, 2024, at the Spaceplus Bangkok in Bangkok, Thailand.

Guro defeated Phunnakran Karnjanawong by unanimous decision to win the WIBA atomweight title. Guro dominated Karnjanawong using her lead left as her main weapon, wobbling Karnjanawong at times with that overhand left.

Karnjanawong was very effective with her counter punches early on, but Guro was very accurate and connected with solid shots that slowed down the 21-year-old Thai prospect in the latter half of the fight.

Guro got the nod of all three judges with scores of 77-75, 78-74 and 78-74.

Guro improved to 13-8-1 with four knockouts, while Karnjanawong fell to 4-3-1 with two knockouts.

Meanwhile, Rivas stopped Panumad Bubpamalo in the fourth round for her first career knockout and win the WIBA light flyweight strap.

Rivas, not known for her knockout power, came out swinging and dropped Bubpamalo twice in the opening round. Rivas knocked Bubpamalo down again in the fourth round with a left hook. Later in the same round, she connected with a solid right straight that wobbled Bubpamalo, forcing the referee to step in and wave off the bout in the 1:50 mark of the fourth.

Rivas is now 9-7-4 with a knockout, while Bubpamalo fell to 4-5 with three knockouts.

On the other hand, Jimmy Paypa (20-6-1, 8 KOs) had a successful comeback following a six-year hiatus with a first round knockout of Thai veteran Campee Phayom (24-11-2, 16 KOs) to win the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) Silver welterweight belt.

Paypa, a former ALA Boy, rocked Phayom with a solid right hook and later on stopped him with a solid left.

World-rated Jayr Raquinel (16-2-1, 13 KOs) scored a huge win with a second round stoppage of former world title contender Komgrich Nantapech (35-11, 25 KOs), while Ador Torres (12-4-1, 8 KOs) outclassed Jatsada Pithakdanthai (3-5, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision. / EKA