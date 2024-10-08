Guro unfazed by long trip, time difference

DESPITE the long and tiring trip from Cebu to Mexico, renowned boxing trainer Brix Flores is confident that world-ranked Filipina Norj Guro will be able to adjust, get acclimated to the time zone and be ready for fight night.

“She’s slighty a bit over the weight limit. I know she’ll quickly adjust,” Flores, the head coach of the Noy Pacing Flores Boxing Academy, told SunStar Cebu.

Guro will face undefeated Mexican Camila Zamorano on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 (PH time), for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver minimumweight title in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Guro and Flores arrived in Los Angeles on Oct. 7 (PH time) and were greeted by former world champion Rodel Mayol, who’s now a trainer in the US.

“We had the opportunity to train a bit at the Wild Card Gym. We stayed at Rodel’s house and spent the night there,” said Flores.

After spending the night in Los Angeles, Flores and Guro flew to Houston and then to Monterrey, Mexico. From Monterrey, they travelled to Hermosillo, where the fight will be held.

“We’ll do our best despite the difficult circumstances,” said Flores. “She had a long training camp for this fight. She has been sparring mostly with male fighters like Sherwin Dacullo and my other amateur boxers. She also had Wenie Verano as her sparring partner.”

The 34-year-old Guro, ranked No. 11 by the WBC as an atomweight, won the Women’s International Boxing Association belt by unanimous decision over Phunnakran Karnjanawong on May 30 in Thailand.

Zamorano had a busy year in 2024, winning all three of her fights by decision against Karla Lechuga Alvarado, Karla Sanchez Barrera and Melanie Sarmiento Minor.

Guro is 13-8-1 with four knockouts, while Zamorano is 9-0 with a knockout.

Also seeing action in the same show is hard-hitting Jayr Raquinel.

Raquinel (16-2-1, 13 KOs) will go up against unbeaten Yahir Frank (17-0, 12 KOs) for the WBC Silver super-flyweight title. / EKA