Gutierrez, Imperial linked again

Speculation has resurfaced linking Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial after claims that the two spent time together in Tokyo, Japan, during the New Year.

Although no photos of the two together were posted, netizens noted similarities in the backgrounds of their respective social media posts.

Gutierrez and Imperial were first linked in August 2024 but were said to have parted ways shortly after. Neither has confirmed a relationship.

The 41-year-old actor previously said, “What you see is what you get,” when asked about the rumors. / TRC