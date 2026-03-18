Gutierrez open to sons entering showbiz

Actor Richard Gutierrez said he is open to the possibility of his sons, Zion and Kai, entering showbiz — but only at the right time.

“Papayagan ko naman sila pero sa tamang panahon siguro. Timing,” Gutierrez said in an interview with Pep.ph during his launch as a brand ambassador for an online gaming platform.

He described his sons as having very different personalities.

“Zion is more quiet… I wouldn’t say introvert, but he’s not as outgoing as Kai,” he said.

“Kai is very outgoing, he’s emotional. I think Zion is more of the intellectual. Zion was into singing for a while and enjoys watching all my series and movies.”

For now, Gutierrez said it is still too early to tell whether either of them will pursue acting, but he has no objections if they choose to do so in the future. / TRC