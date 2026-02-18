Gutierrez reacts to Lahbati interview

RAYMOND Gutierrez has spoken out against statements made by his sister-in-law, Sarah Lahbati, during her recent interview on Kylie Verzosa’s YouTube channel.

Raymond took issue with what he perceived as an implication that Richard Gutierrez has not been actively supporting their children.

“My brother provides for his kids. Period. School, hobbies, travel, clothing, staff and everything else they need. The kids split their time equally between both parents. I can’t sit here and watch this and not state facts. I wish this was clarified during this interview,” Raymond said.

In the same interview, Kylie asked Sarah whether she asked Richard for help. Sarah responded, “No.”

“I mean, I will be honest and say that I struggle asking for help, but in this specific scenario and questions of yours, I don’t feel the need. I can do it, so I don’t see why I should ask, period!” the actress added. / TRC S