Guv Baricuatro signs new order to fix Metro Cebu’s traffic, truck bans

CEBU is moving toward smoother roads as Governor Pamela Baricuatro officially unified truck ban hours across the province. By creating a single schedule for heavy vehicles, the government aims to end the confusion that has long caused traffic jams and delayed deliveries for local businesses.

The new rules, signed on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, under Executive Order (EO) 28, target "heavy trucks"—any vehicle weighing over 4,500 kg. This includes dump trucks, cargo trucks, and large container vans.

The new schedule: When and where

Starting now, heavy trucks are prohibited from moving along national highways and provincial roads during the busiest times of the day. The unified ban hours are:

Morning: 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Evening: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The ban will not be enforced on Sundays or on national and local holidays. Eliazar Sabinay of the Cebu Provincial Development Office explained that the 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. window is specifically meant to protect the travel time of students and young professionals heading to school and work.

Ending "bureaucracy at its best"

Before this order, different cities had different ban hours, which often forced trucks to park at city borders and wait for the "all clear." Governor Baricuatro previously called this lack of coordination "bureaucracy at its best," noting that it caused unnecessary gridlock and road accidents.

To keep the economy moving, the province will maintain special "truck corridors" in the coastal and port areas of Mandaue City and Cebu City. These specific routes will remain open for heavy vehicles 24 hours a day to ensure goods can still reach the ports.

Saving money, lowering prices

This change isn't just about traffic; it’s about the cost of living. Fragmented rules were blamed for contributing to Cebu’s high 9.1 percent inflation rate in March.

Experts believe that a predictable schedule will help logistics companies reduce their operational costs by 15 percent to 20 percent. When companies spend less on fuel and labor because their trucks aren't stuck in traffic, it can lead to lower prices for consumers.

Different fines for different cities

While the hours are now the same, the penalties for breaking the rules still depend on where you are caught. Because fines are set by local laws, the province cannot force every city to charge the same amount.

Currently, fines vary greatly across Metro Cebu:

Talisay City: P5,000 for third-time offenders.

Mandaue City: P2,000 per violation.

City of Naga: P500 for first-time offenders.

Exemptions to the ban are granted to emergency vehicles, the military, and trucks carrying essential supplies like fuel and water.

A unified path forward

The Provincial Government is now requesting that Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City adopt these same hours to ensure the entire region is perfectly synced. By working together, the government hopes to create a more efficient and safer road system for every Cebuano.