Guv defends CPAC after PB recommends cutting its budget

GOVERNOR Pamela Baricuatro defended the Cebu People’s Action Center (CPAC), describing it as a volunteer-driven initiative created through an executive order to improve the delivery of services to Cebuanos, particularly the most vulnerable sectors.

Baricuatro issued the statement on Thursday, December 18, 2025, through her Facebook page, after the Provincial Board (PB) approved the report of the Committee on Budget and Appropriations recommending the removal of the CPAC allocation during its regular session on Monday, December 15.

According to Baricuatro, CPAC was established to mobilize, coordinate, and respond to the needs of communities, noting that the center played a key role during recent emergencies, including the magnitude 6.9 earthquake and Typhoon Tino.

The committee report stated that CPAC has not yet been duly organized as an office of the Provincial Government of Cebu.

“Given this circumstance, this committee finds that it cannot approve any allocation of funding thereto. Doing otherwise may result in a future disallowance,” the report stated.

Based on discussions during the budget hearings, CPAC primarily serves to “augment manpower” for other provincial offices that require additional personnel.

“The funding that will be needed for the PPAs which CPAC personnel will implement will have to be sourced from the implementing department’s budget allocation. Moreover, it is noted that the CPAC does not have plantilla positions. It currently only has job order workers and volunteers under its employ,” it added.

Baricuatro said, however, that CPAC volunteers were involved in rescue and relief operations, food preparation and distribution at evacuation centers, and outreach to barangays that were difficult to access.

The governor expressed concern over discussions at the PB regarding the possible removal of CPAC’s budget, saying that cutting funds would hamper the center’s capacity to provide timely assistance.

“Service to the people is not optional. It is our mandate,” Baricuatro said, adding that without adequate resources and mobilization, reaching families and barangays in need would become more difficult.

She also compared the proposed budget allocation for CPAC with previous provincial budgets, noting that a P25-billion budget had earlier been approved, which included funding for large-scale events such as Pasigarbo Sugbo.

She questioned the resistance to funding CPAC under the current P11.9 billion “People’s Budget,” which she said was crafted following public consultations.

Baricuatro said she would disclose how members of the PB voted on CPAC’s budget, stressing the importance of transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

Addressing CPAC volunteers, the governor thanked them for their service and commitment, saying their work would continue despite budget-related challenges.

She also warned that the PB’s actions on CPAC’s funding would be scrutinized by the public.

Baricuatro said CPAC would remain focused on service delivery, transparency, and impact, reiterating that the Provincial Government remains committed to serving the people of Cebu. (CDF)