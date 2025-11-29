Guv defends prototype testing amid budget hearing queries

GOV. Pamela Baricuatro clarified that the sea ambulance seen in provincial medical missions is merely a prototype under testing and has not been purchased or rented by the Capitol yet.

Baricuatro said in her Facebook post on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, that the Province is still waiting for clearance from the Office of the President before any procurement of sea ambulances can move forward.

Her statement came after questions were raised during the Nov. 25 budget deliberation for the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), where officials confirmed that the vessel, despite being showcased on official social media as the Capitol’s “first-ever sea ambulance,” remains unprocured.

“To those detractors making a big fuss about the sea ambulance, let me be clear — this is a PROTOTYPE, a test model from a trusted supplier, being tested while we await clearance from the President to proceed,” Baricuatro said.

She added that it was not an act of deception but a deliberate measure aimed at speeding up the delivery of lifesaving services, particularly for island communities.

The governor emphasized Cebu’s unique geography and the need to strengthen sea-based emergency response, especially during calamities when land access becomes difficult.

“Timely aid at sea has been a gap, and this initiative aims to close it — faster triage, quicker transport, real help where it’s needed most,” she added.

Baricuatro assured the public of “due process, transparency and accountability,” saying updates on the sea ambulance proposal will be released in accordance with procurement rules.

Martinez: Questions were for transparency, not criticism

In a separate Facebook post, Provincial Board (PB) Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez clarified that his questions during the deliberations were not meant to cast doubt on the governor’s leadership or the proposed P50-million allocation for two sea ambulances.

“This is in response to your recent statement in which I was mentioned toward the end of your post… My questions were not meant to convey cynicism toward your administration or undermine your leadership in any manner,” Martinez said.

He noted that since the Capitol previously posted the vessel as its “first-ever sea ambulance,” he needed to seek clarity, especially since the budget proposal seeks approval to tap P524 million from the PDRRM trust fund.

Martinez pointed out that the PB cannot approve the use or testing of a prototype after the fact, and clarified that sea ambulances are not “new inventions,” citing a similar acquisition proposal during former governor Hilario Davide III’s term at a lower estimated cost.

He said he hoped the governor would not view the PB as a hindrance to the administration’s programs and projects.

He emphasized that, as members of the PB, they are entrusted with reviewing proposals, offering insights and providing constructive recommendations to meaningfully contribute to the process.

This, he added, aligns fully with the governor’s advocacy for good governance and transparency, noting that both sides share the same purpose: to serve the best interests of the people. / CAV